Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Staying safe this 4th of July
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Staying safe this 4th of July

Staying safe this 4th of July

Fire officials reminding people to stay safe and follow local fireworks ordinances this 4th of July.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Mako Gold opens higher on start of 10,000-metre drill program at Napié Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has started a 10,000-metre drilling program at the Napié Gold Project in...
Proactive Investors - Published

Fourth of July and dogs: How to keep them safe and calm

The Fourth of July holiday is not all about hots dogs, apple pie and family barbecues. Dogs (the...
Seattle Times - Published

EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded

European Union countries failed to settle on Friday on a final "safe list" of countries whose...
Japan Today - Published



Tweets about this

dasaisenpai

Ken(ノ;￣◇￣)ﾉ💻 AX couldnt happen fully this year due to covid, but #AnimeExpoLite is here to take its place from July 3-4! I’ll be… https://t.co/b7iMvqnOa2 11 minutes ago

DaleDroescher

Dale Droescher @TheresaPujado This is Dale Droescher. I am sorry for tweeting so late. I am staying at the Hampton Inn in my homet… https://t.co/vUXt6UAxvo 40 minutes ago

HearingHealthFn

Hearing Health Foundation Please be sure to celebrate safely this holiday weekend. https://t.co/tpgqMl4O43 https://t.co/eKQEBz0AQO 3 hours ago

DaleDroescher

Dale Droescher @HDensberger This is Dale Droescher staying in my hometown of Norfolk Nebraska at the Hampton Inn from July 1 to Ju… https://t.co/b0NWuFk3Je 3 hours ago

ConroeChamber

Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber Thanks to our friends at Houston Methodist who sent over this GREAT link about safety precautions for the Independe… https://t.co/ufZXmxbibl 4 hours ago

HansonLucy

💧Lucy Hanson💧 RT @hansonmusic: Unfortunately, the HANSON String Theory show with the @GRSymphony on July 24th has been cancelled. We're sad that we won't… 5 hours ago

TWMarathon

TWoodlands Marathon As Fourth of July meets the current surge of COVID-19 cases in Houston, the place you are safest is at home. https://t.co/tflkTtNeHl 6 hours ago

AuthorDRedd

D. Redd Be safe by staying at home this July 4th weekend. 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

PennDOT Encourages Safe Boating During July 4th Weekend [Video]

PennDOT Encourages Safe Boating During July 4th Weekend

The waterways are expected to be busy this weekend.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:51Published
Tips On Keeping Your Dog Calm During Fireworks | The Scoop [Video]

Tips On Keeping Your Dog Calm During Fireworks | The Scoop

Georgie gives us tips to keep your dog calm and safe this 4th of July holiday.

Credit: The Pet Collective     Duration: 03:27Published
Staying safe around fireworks this Fourth of July weekend [Video]

Staying safe around fireworks this Fourth of July weekend

Although the Fourth of July might look a little different this year, we know that one thing will stay the same: people will still be setting off their own firework displays across the Coast.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published