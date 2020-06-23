Global  

Citroën C4 & Ë-C4 Reveal
Citroën and compact hatchs: a successful saga since 1928.

A story which includes GS, elected European car of the year 1971 and which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

A line of hatchs sold at 12,500,000 copies, recognized for their character, comfort and road handling over the decades.New ë-C4 - 100% electric and New C4 is THE new generation compact hatch from Citroën, inspired by customers and their way of living in the automobile.

100% electric, petrol or Diesel, meeting the expectations of this segment while offering a modern concept and full of character, it has all the qualities to shake up the codes in a segment that will have to reinvent itself.

New ë-C4 - 100% everyday equipment.

