Oh Canada! Ontario house completely covered in country's flags and colors in celebration of Canada Day Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:43s - Published 4 minutes ago Oh Canada! Ontario house completely covered in country's flags and colors in celebration of Canada Day A house in Pelham, Ontario is completely covered in Canada's colors with flags of every shape and size in celebration of Canada Day. (July 1) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this