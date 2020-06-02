Radio back in trend among locals in JandK's Udhampur

The Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 for Jammu and Kashmir, has proved to be a breather for the farmers in the Union Territory as the horticulture department has set up apple orchards in Anantnag district to help increase the apple production. The department has lent a helping hand to an apple grower by giving him high-density apple plants under the PMDP which provides them nets, borewells and other facilities on subsidy. Under this scheme, growers are given high density plants, nets borewells and other facilities on subsidy. These high density plants yield good results with two years of planting the trees. Horticulture department recommended these high density plants for promotion of horticulture sector of Kashmir. The department also provides technical support to these growers for scientific layout of these new plantations.
In order to promote Fit India Movement, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, inaugurated Open Air Gymnasium at Housing Colony Park in J-K Udhampur. The facilities are incorporated by Police Headquarters J-K through Range Police Headquarters Udhampur. Gym is equipped with NKS Sit Board Double station, Air Walker-Air Stroller, Chest Press outdoor GYM Equipment, Two Wheel LT-26, Twister-Outdoor Gym Equipment, and Leg Press, for the exercise of different parts of body.
Government school building in far-flung area of Udhampur collapsed due to heavy rain and windstorm in March 2020. The school was upgraded to higher secondary in 2005 but it was still functioning in the old building. Students demanded reconstruction of school with adequate infrastructure. Chief Education Officer of Udhampur assured that as soon as the fund releases the school will be repaired at the earliest.
Kisan Mela was organised under Kissan Pakhwada in JandK's Udhampur district. Farmers from different panchayats participated in the programme. The fair was held to educate farmers about various agricultural related government programmes like-Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) etc. The Kisan Mela began from July 07 and will continue till July 21. It is taking place at Ram Leela ground in Udhampur.
