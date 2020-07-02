Global  

Southland Coronavirus Cases Continue Sharp Increase As July 4th Weekend Looms
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Southland Coronavirus Cases Continue Sharp Increase As July 4th Weekend Looms

Southland Coronavirus Cases Continue Sharp Increase As July 4th Weekend Looms

Counties across the Southland continued Wednesday to report sharp increases in coronavirus cases.

