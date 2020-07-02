Southland Coronavirus Cases Continue Sharp Increase As July 4th Weekend Looms
Counties across the Southland continued Wednesday to report sharp increases in coronavirus cases.
New Closures Take Effect As Coronavirus Cases Increase Ahead Of July 4th WeekendCalifornia will require 19 counties — including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura — to shutter some indoor businesses for at least three weeks due to the ongoing..
Yolo County Preemptively Closing BusinessesCiting rising increases in coronavirus cases, Yolo County announced it will close bars and indoor dine-in restaurants ahead of the holiday weekend for at least three weeks.
Galveston Beaches Closed For July 4th Weekend Due To Coronavirus ConcernsThe beaches will be closed from 5:00 a.m Friday until 12:01 a.m. Monday. No cars will be allowed to park on Seawall Blvd during this time.