Harry: "Our generation hasn't done enough"
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Harry: 'Our generation hasn't done enough'

Harry: "Our generation hasn't done enough"

Prince Harry says not enough has been done to right the wrongs of the past as he spoke to winners of the Diana Awards.

