Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beavers born in Essex ‘for first time since Middle Ages’
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Beavers born in Essex ‘for first time since Middle Ages’

Beavers born in Essex ‘for first time since Middle Ages’

Beavers have been born in Essex for the first time since the Middle Ages, conservationists have said.

The mammals had been hunted to extinction for their meat, fur and scent glands in the UK by the beginning of the 16th century but have since been reintroduced.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Essex Essex County of England

Fortnite's British teenage millionaire: One year later

 Jaden ‘Wolfiez’ Ashman from Essex is the youngest esports player ever to win a million dollars.
BBC News

Grenfell tower contractor used 'Essex boy patter' to ensure refurbishment used cheaper cladding, inquiry hears

 Inquiry hears contractor used 'hardest sales pitch' to convince Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation to use cheaper cladding
Independent
Food artist creates gruesome treats out of cake [Video]

Food artist creates gruesome treats out of cake

From succulent chocolate slugs to fancy severed feet and brains brimming with sugary delight, a sculptor with a taste for the absurd is adding her macabre touch to cake-making.Food artist Sarah Hardy's gourmet gore has earned her a place in the rock 'n' roll hall of baking fame, after Rolling Stone Sir Mick Jagger commissioned a half-woman-half-zombie cake, made of white chocolate and forest fruit coulis blood, for his model daughter, Georgia.Since setting up her online confectionery shop, The Edible Museum, in 2017, mum-of-two Sarah, 49, of Colchester, Essex, has been tickling tastebuds with everything from sweet stag beetle treats to replica T-Rex teeth, saying: "My personal favourites are the chocolate slugs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Flowering of echium and borage bring vibrant colour to Essex field [Video]

Flowering of echium and borage bring vibrant colour to Essex field

Fields of echium and borage in full flower near the town of Thaxted in Essex. Fairking Ltd have been growing echium and borage for over 30 years and now farm over 6000 acres of the flower which are harvested for their seed in order for the oil to be extracted and used in cosmetics, food and nutraceuticals to treat high blood pressure, high cholesterol, rheumatioid arthritis and skin conditions such as Eczema.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Keir Starmer visits an engineering firm in Essex [Video]

Keir Starmer visits an engineering firm in Essex

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits an engineering firm in Harlow, Essex, and says that the government's job retention bonus must target the areas that most need it. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

World population will 'fall after 2050' [Video]

World population will 'fall after 2050'

The number of people on Earth is set to shrink for the first time since the Middle Ages, experts are predicting.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:03Published