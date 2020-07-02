Beavers born in Essex ‘for first time since Middle Ages’

From succulent chocolate slugs to fancy severed feet and brains brimming with sugary delight, a sculptor with a taste for the absurd is adding her macabre touch to cake-making.Food artist Sarah Hardy's gourmet gore has earned her a place in the rock 'n' roll hall of baking fame, after Rolling Stone Sir Mick Jagger commissioned a half-woman-half-zombie cake, made of white chocolate and forest fruit coulis blood, for his model daughter, Georgia.Since setting up her online confectionery shop, The Edible Museum, in 2017, mum-of-two Sarah, 49, of Colchester, Essex, has been tickling tastebuds with everything from sweet stag beetle treats to replica T-Rex teeth, saying: "My personal favourites are the chocolate slugs.
