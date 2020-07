India can do digital strike for safety of citizens: RS Prasad

While addressing the 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' via video conferencing on July 02, the Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on ban on 59 Chinese apps.

He said, "For security and sovereignty of India, for countrymen's digital security and privacy we have banned 59 apps, including TikTok." "India knows how to look in the eyes of those eyeing our borders and to protect countrymen, India can even do a digital strike," Electronics and IT Minister added.