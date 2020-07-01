Global  

Covid scholarships for children of frontline workers, patients likely| Oneindia News
Covid scholarships for children of frontline workers, patients likely| Oneindia News

Covid scholarships for children of frontline workers, patients likely| Oneindia News

China will take countermeasures if UK offers Hong Kongers citizenship after security law is enforced; Indian Railways claims 100% punctuality record for the 'first time in History'; Some colleges may offer Covid scholarships when on-campus classes begin; Several Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists in Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, some of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's picks had to go; Ravi Shankar Prasad says blocking Chinese apps was digital strike and more news #DigitalStrike #MPCabinet #Jyotiraditya

