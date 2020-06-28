Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bernie Ecclestone ist mit 89 wieder Papa
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Bernie Ecclestone ist mit 89 wieder Papa

Bernie Ecclestone ist mit 89 wieder Papa

Nur wenige Monate vor seinem 90.

Geburtstag ist der Ex-Formel 1-Boss erneut Papa geworden.

Seine Frau schenkte ihm seinen ersten Sohn.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bernie Ecclestone's a dad again at 89 [Video]

Bernie Ecclestone's a dad again at 89

Bernie Ecclestone has become a father for the fourth time at 89 years old, as his wife Fabiana Flosi has given birth to a son named Ace.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:59Published
Lewis Hamilton Said Bernie Ecclestone's Comments On Race Were 'Disappointing' [Video]

Lewis Hamilton Said Bernie Ecclestone's Comments On Race Were 'Disappointing'

Lewis Hamilton said it was “sad” and “disappointing” to see the comments of the former head of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone. Ecclestone said “in lots of cases, Black people are more racist..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published