Sia defends Paris Jackson's portrayal of Jesus Christ Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 minutes ago Sia defends Paris Jackson's portrayal of Jesus Christ Sia has issued a message of support for Paris Jackson as she comes under fire for her portrayal of Jesus Christ in the upcoming film Habit. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources Sia Publicly Supports Paris Jackson Amid Controversy Over Playing Jesus Sia is publicly supporting Paris Jackson amid a petition that is circulating that is going viral...

Just Jared - Published 15 hours ago







Tweets about this