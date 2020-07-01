Sia stopped Maddie Ziegler getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein
Sia has revealed she once prevented her longtime collaborator Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein after he invited her to join him.
Independent Arts Sia stopped child star Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/mLxK38Aas5 7 minutes ago
Independent Film Sia stopped child star Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/ht3NHoinyT 7 minutes ago
Julius Caesar Rodrigues 🚔🇧🇷🇮🇱🇮🇹 RT @Independent: Sia stopped child star Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/j7HLaFWDWQ 12 minutes ago
Mr SelfdestructUK🏴 Daily Mail: Sia says she stopped Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with disgraced Harvey Weinstein.… https://t.co/zC0Ko7yRjq 16 minutes ago
The Independent Sia stopped child star Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/j7HLaFWDWQ 27 minutes ago
rougeannie024💚 RT @Metro_Ents: Sia admits she stepped in to stop Maddie Ziegler accepting Harvey Weinstein's invite onto his plane https://t.co/76c1Y0mrRv 2 hours ago
Metro Entertainment Sia admits she stepped in to stop Maddie Ziegler accepting Harvey Weinstein's invite onto his plane https://t.co/76c1Y0mrRv 3 hours ago
Diaz HUB Sia says she stopped Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with disgraced Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/gXCOLz1Fwb 4 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein victims awarded $19 million in settlementA group of victims who came forward with sexual misconduct and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein have been awarded a $19 million dollar settlement.
Harvey Weinstein victims to receive compensationHarvey Weinstein's victims are to share a $19 million settlement as part of a deal agreement by the New York Attorney General.
Weinstein Victims Fight Over SettlementNewser reports that nine women who accused the Weinstein Company of a hostile work environment have reached a settlement of $18.8 million. In their suit the women claim they were forced to facilitate..