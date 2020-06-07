Global  

Exclusive Video Shows 3-Story Building Collapse In Brooklyn
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
The collapse sent people scrambling for cover and dodging debris.

As CBS2's John Dias reports, crews are still busy trying to figure out what happened.

