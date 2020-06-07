Exclusive Video Shows 3-Story Building Collapse In Brooklyn
The collapse sent people scrambling for cover and dodging debris.
As CBS2's John Dias reports, crews are still busy trying to figure out what happened.
Officials Investigating Cause Of Brooklyn Building CollapseA building collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, and surveillance video shows several people running for their lives; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
FDNY Responding To Building Collapse In BrooklynA Brooklyn building partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon.
