Will masks be required in Cincinnati?o

MASKS IN CINCINNATI?THE DEBATEIS ON...AFTER DAYTON DOESIT.WCPO 9 NEWS ANCHOR TIMYKAARTIST HAS REACTION FROM LOCALLEADERSOHIO SAW MORE THAN 1000 NEWCASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN ONEDAY ON TUESDAY.RIGHT HERE INHAMILTON COUNTY IS WHERE WESAW SOME OF THE BIGGESTINCREASES IN THE ENTIRE STATE.THE CONCENSUS IS THAT SOMEPEOPLE HAVE BECOMECOMPLACENT IN WEARING FACEMASKS WHILE IN PUBLIC.HEALTHEXPERTS SAY ALONG WITH SOCIALDISTANCING..

THE PROTECTIVECOVERINGS ARE THE MOSTEFFECTIVE WAY OF STOPPING THESPREADAFTER DAYTON ANNOUNCEDTHAT IT WILL NOW BE IMPOSINGAN 85 DOLLAR FINE FOR ANYONENOT WEARING THEM IN PUBLIC...SEVERAL CINCINNATI LEADERSVOICED THEIR OPINIONS..LARGELY IN SUPPORT OF MAKINGTHEM A REQUIREMENT IN THEQUEEN CITYCOUNCILMAN GREG LANDSMANTWEETING..

"IF EVERONE WEARS AMASK WE CAN STOP THE SPREAD OFCOVID, SAVE LIVES, KEEP OURECONOMY OPEN, AND LET OURCHILDREN GO BACK TO SCHOOLPG SITTENFELD TWEETED...WEARING MASKS IS CLEARLY THERIGHT THING TO DO.HOWEVERCOUNCILMEMBERS JAN MICHELLELEMON KEARNY AND JEFF PASTORSAY THAT REQUIRING A MASK ANDIMPOSING AN 85 DOLLAR GOES ABIT TOO FAR.BOTH SUPPORT AWARNING INSTEAD.COUNCILMAN CHRIS SEELBACH ISALSO STRONGLY IN SUPPORT OFMAKING MASKS MANDATORY.Even saying that if the mayordoesnt declare an emergencyordinance he would introducelegislation himself whencouncil meets next week