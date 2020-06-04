Global  

Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues
Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues

Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues

The Democratic mayor of Richmond, Virginia, Levar Stoney, has invoked his emergency powers to remove multiple Confederate statues in the city.

Related news from verified sources

Richmond mayor orders prompt removal of Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Wednesday ordered the immediate removal of all...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NPRNewsyDaily Caller


Richmond starts dismantling Confederate statues from city land after mayor's order

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all Confederate statues that sit on city land...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Newsy


Statue of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson removed in Virginia

A massive statue of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson has been removed from Richmond, Va.'s famed...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera




Tweets about this

lydda777

Wendy Allen Wrong, this erasing of history is just wrong! Mayor Levar Stoney said he was using his emergency powers to speed u… https://t.co/Nr2PDcDzyO 54 minutes ago

DeanneLegler

Deedeemeemee🏳️‍🌈✌️✌🏻✌🏼✌🏽✌🏾✌🏿🌎🌏🌍 RT @NPR: A crane and a cherry picker swiftly arrived to remove a statue of Stonewall Jackson in Richmond, Va., after Mayor Levar Stoney ord… 3 hours ago

youngallison63

youngallison63 RT @windthin: 1/4 Richmond, Va., Mayor Orders Emergency Removal Of Confederate Statues https://t.co/q9Tlk4X811 3 hours ago

windthin

Windthin ~ Rebel Scum & Snark Jedi🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈🌊❄️ 1/4 Richmond, Va., Mayor Orders Emergency Removal Of Confederate Statues https://t.co/q9Tlk4X811 3 hours ago

SusanKayJones2

JamsRocky RT @NewsHour: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Wednesday ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues on city land, saying he was… 4 hours ago

anon29541836

anon RT @stillgray: The city of Richmond is moving in trucks to tear down the statue of Stonewall Jackson from its pedestal on Monument Avenue a… 5 hours ago

nbcsandiego

NBC 7 San Diego WATCH: The mayor of Richmond ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues on city land, saying he was u… https://t.co/uGU5lx38lr 5 hours ago

cardcounterswin

J. McLaughlin Richmond, Va., Mayor Orders Emergency Removal Of Confederate Statues - NPR https://t.co/f81JqNVz0a 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Confederate general Stonewall Jackson statue removed from Virginia [Video]

Confederate general Stonewall Jackson statue removed from Virginia

Confederate general Stonewall Jackson's statue was removed from Virginia’s Monument Avenue on Wednesday hours after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all Confederate statues from city land...

Crews Inspect Richmond's Lee Statue Ahead Of Planned Removal [Video]

Crews Inspect Richmond's Lee Statue Ahead Of Planned Removal

Crews are being dispatched to the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond to inspect and analyze the statue before its planned removal. But state officials say the memorial will not be moved on Monday...

Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee [Video]

Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee

Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee Plans to remove the monument in the city of Richmond will be revealed Thursday by Governor Ralph Northam. A senior administration..

