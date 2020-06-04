Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues
The Democratic mayor of Richmond, Virginia, Levar Stoney, has invoked his emergency powers to remove multiple Confederate statues in the city.
Confederate general Stonewall Jackson statue removed from VirginiaConfederate general Stonewall Jackson's statue was removed from Virginia’s Monument Avenue on Wednesday hours after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all Confederate statues from city land...
Crews Inspect Richmond's Lee Statue Ahead Of Planned RemovalCrews are being dispatched to the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond to inspect and analyze the statue before its planned removal. But state officials say the memorial will not be moved on Monday...
Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. LeeVirginia to Remove Statue of
Confederate General Robert E. Lee Plans to remove the monument in the city of Richmond
Plans to remove the monument in the city of Richmond will be revealed Thursday by Governor Ralph Northam.