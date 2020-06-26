Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No-fault auto insurance law in effect
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:23s - Published
No-fault auto insurance law in effect
No-fault auto insurance law in effect
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

amyhybels

Amy Hybels RT @detroitnews: Michigan drivers, starting today, will have the choice to "opt out" of unlimited Personal Protection Insurance in an effor… 2 hours ago

detroitnews

The Detroit News Michigan drivers, starting today, will have the choice to "opt out" of unlimited Personal Protection Insurance in a… https://t.co/RmvC6H15I3 2 hours ago

9and10News

9 & 10 News Big changes go into effect today for Michigan’s no fault auto insurance. Drivers will now be able to choose their… https://t.co/XZVD1mzvOH 16 hours ago

cw637918

Carla Wilson RT @ChadLivengood: I'll be on @wdet's #DetroitToday in a few minutes talking to @SHDetroit about the no-fault auto insurance reform law tha… 19 hours ago

TerakedisAmber

Amber Terakedis Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law goes into effect July 2. Should you choose unlimited or limited personal inj… https://t.co/A254wcigB6 21 hours ago

ChadLivengood

Chad Livengood I'll be on @wdet's #DetroitToday in a few minutes talking to @SHDetroit about the no-fault auto insurance reform la… https://t.co/T7yRmiJGOM 22 hours ago

HurleyMedical

Hurley Medical Starting tomorrow, Michigan's no fault auto insurance law takes effect. What does that mean for you and the coverag… https://t.co/gqcyX5PYet 23 hours ago

BrianKirbyBDM

Brian Kirby Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law goes into effect July 2. Should you choose unlimited or limited personal inj… https://t.co/a2diUYYLu2 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

A quick recap of what's changing under Michigan's new auto insurance rules [Video]

A quick recap of what's changing under Michigan's new auto insurance rules

Michigan’s new auto insurance law goes into effect July 2. The law was passed to make insurance more affordable, but how much money can you expect to save? How soon can you start saving? And could..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:03Published
Michigan's new auto insurance law [Video]

Michigan's new auto insurance law

Michigan's new auto insurance law to take effect July 1

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:45Published