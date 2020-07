Making masks and giving back

REQUIRED TO WERAMASKS IN PUBLIC- YOUMAY BE THINKING ABOUTWEAR TO LOOK FORMASKS THAT ARE NOTONLY COMFORTABLE, BUTFASHIONABLE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER DAN COHEN ISHERE TO TELL US ABOUTONE COMPANY'SSTRATEGY WHEN ITCOMES TO SELLINGMASKS.DAN?TAYLOR AND LINDSAY,CHARLIE HUSTLE BRANDSITSELF AS A COMPANYTHAT LOVES KANSAS CITY,WITH ITS HEART K.C.CLOTHING LINE, AND NOWTHEY HAVE A HEART K.C.FACE MASK LINE TO HELPTHE COMMUNITY DO ITSPART TO SLOW THESPREAD OF COVID-19.CHARLIE HUSTLEREGROUPED IN MARCHWHEN THE PANDEMICBEGAN AND HASSUCCESSFULLYCONVERTED ITSELF INTO AMASK MAKING BUSINESSON TOP OF SELLING TEESHIRTS AND OTHER HEARTK.C.

MERCHANDISE.

THEYNOW SELL TWO DIFFERENTFACE MASKS, AND THENUMBER OF DONATEDMASKS NOW SITS NORTHOF 70-THOUSAND, BUTTHEY'RE DOING A LOTMORE THAN THAT.Every one of the white maskswhen they first came out, wedid a one for one give back.That's still going on.

Now withthe navy mask, we have afoundation ourselves.

$5 withevery three-pack sold at $25goes back to the Heart of KCFoundation.

We're working ona bunch of differentinitiatives.Obviously social justice is abig topic right now in the city,so we're putting some moneytowards that and just thinkingabout our own multiculturalstrategy as we move forwardas a brand.CHASE MCANULTY TOLDME THAT THEIR SOCIALJUSTICE INTIATIVES ARE INTHE EARLY STAGES, BUTAS FOR THESE FACEMASKS TO HELP THECOMMUNITY PROTECTITSELF AND NEIGHBORS,THOSE AREN'T GOINGAWAY ANYTIME SOON.

