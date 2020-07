The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June unemployment numbers on Thursday morning.

New Unemployment Numbers to be released Thursday morning

WILL RELEASE THE MONTHLY ANDWEEKLY JOBS REPORTS.ECONOMISTS EXPECT ABOUT 3MILLION JOBS WERE CREATED INJUNE.

THE DOW JONES CONSENSUSFORECAST IS THAT THEUNEMPLOYMENT RATE WILL FALL TO12.4-PERCENT.

MEANWHILE,NEARLY 20 MILLION WERE STILLCOLLECTING STATE UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS LAST WEEK.

THE JOBSREPORT WILL BE IMPORTANT,AHEAD OF THE CONGRESSIONALDEBATE ON A NEXT ROUND OFSTIMULUS LATER THIS MONTH,WHICH COULD INCLUDE EXTENDINGENHANCED UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVESTEPHANIE SUSSKIND IS LIVE ATTHE CAREERSOURCE OFFICE INWEST PALM BEACH TO TELL USWHERE FLORIDA STANDS.ACCORDING TO THE MOST RECENTNUMBERS..

FLORIDAUNEMPLOYMENT RATE WAS 14 AND AHALF PERCENT FOR MAY... WHICHWAS UP SLIGHTLY FROM APRIL.THAT NUMBER 14 POINT 1 PERCENTFOR PALM BEACH COUNTY.BUT THE NUMBER OF FIRST TIMEUNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS IS NOWRISING AS WE SEE COVID CASESSPIKE IN FLORIDA.

TOTAL FIRSTTIME CLAIMS WERE A LITTLE MORETHAN 93 THOUSAND LAST WEEK..COMPARED TO A REVISED TOTAL OFABOUT 88 THOUSAND THE PREVIOUSWEEK.

THIS COMES AS TENS OFTHOUSANDS OF FLORIDIANS REMAININ UNEMPLOYMENT LIMBO..

STILLWAITING ON CLAIMS TO BEPROCESSED.AND HEREKEEP AN EYE ON- THATSUPPLEMENTAL $600 A WEEK INFEDERAL BENEFITS IS SET TOEXPIRE AT THE END OF THISMONTH.

THE HOUSE PASSED THE’HEROES ACTIN MAY TO EXTENDTHOSE BENEFITS AMONG OTHERTHINGS..

BUT THE MEASURE ISNOT LIKELY TO SURVIVE THESENATE.SOME HELP THIS MORNING I