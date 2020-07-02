Humdity continues into the holiday weekend

Today may be a little warmer than yesterday, with a lighter breeze off of Lake Michigan.

Highs should reachthe middle 80s in Milwaukeeand around 90 degrees inland.You may find a little bit ofrelief right along thelakeshore.

It's going to beanother humid day with dewpoints in the 60s.

Mainlyclear and muggy conditions areexpected tonight with lowsaround 70 degrees.Get used tothe very warm and humidweather, because it's going tobe with us for a while.

Highswill be in the upper 80s inMilwaukee and lower 90s inlandthrough the 4th of Julyweekend.

Milwaukee likelyreaches the 90s a few daysnext week.

We'll have a slightchance for storms tomorrowafternoon and again on Sunday.We may enter the "Ring ofFire" next week, which refersto rounds of thunderstormsthat ride along the northernedge of extreme heat.