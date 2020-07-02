Global  
 

Google Photos Won't Back up Social Media Folders by Default
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s
Google Photos Won't Back up Social Media Folders by Default

Google Photos Won't Back up Social Media Folders by Default

Google Photos will no longer back up images and videos saved from folders created by social media apps.

