Google Photos Won't Back up Social Media Folders by Default

Google Photos will no longer back up images and videos saved from folders created by social media apps.

ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok will pull its viral video app from Hong Kong’s mobile stores in coming days, becoming the first internet service to withdraw after..

Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests Major internet and social media platformes have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Libby Hogan reports.

A screen grab of a Google search claims Chihuahuas are large rats and not dogs. This claim, around since 2004, is false.

Google has way to dodge EU Fitbit probe - sources Google could avert an EU probe into its planned takeover of Fitbit with a pledge not to use health data to target ads, according to Reuters sources. Julian Satterthwaite reports.