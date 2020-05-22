Global  

Príncipe Harry afirma que Lady Di seria grande aliada na luta contra racismo
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Príncipe Harry afirma que Lady Di seria grande aliada na luta contra racismo

O duque, de 35 anos, falou em memória de sua falecida mãe em meio aos protestos do Black Lives Matter, garantindo que a princesa estaria aliada à causa se ainda estivesse viva

