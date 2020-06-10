Restaurants in Minnesota might shut down again

This comes after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

19 cases on the rise... many states are threatening to close businesses again.

This restaurant here used to be grand rounds.

And once businesses were able to reopen last month... it changed to nellie's on 3rd.

So you can imagine having to close yet again after just a few weeks isn't ideal.

Earlier this week... governor tim walz stated he would take action to shut down bars and restaurants if they don't follow the guidelines set in place.

Some of those specific policies are employees need to wear face masks, only 50 percent capacity indoors and tables must be 6 feet apart.

The bar manager at nellie's on 3rd tells me the restaurant is doing what it can in hopes of not having to close its "we had a whole training day with the staff before we opened.

We went through the whole packet and they know all the steps.

We keep everything sanitized, all the hot spots every half an hour mccoy tells me if governor walz decides to shut down restaurants again... to go orders will hopefully be an option they can use.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

Governor walz has not made any decisions yet about closing again.

