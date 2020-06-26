Margot Robbie is getting her own Pirates of the Caribbean movie

Fire in Babylon movieFire in Babylon movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Fire In Babylon is the breathtaking story of how the West Indies triumphed over its colonial masters through the achievements of one of the most gifted..
Margot Robbie fronting female-led Pirates of the CaribbeanMargot Robbie has signed up to lead a new female-focused version of Pirates of the Caribbean.
Captain Margot Sparrow: Margot Robbie to star in female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movieMargot Robbie is set to star in a female-led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie, which is being written by her 'Birds of Prey' scribe Christina Hodson.