Margot Robbie is getting her own Pirates of the Caribbean movie
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Margot Robbie is getting her own Pirates of the Caribbean movie
Johnny Depp out, Margot Robbie in! Not bad for a 30th birthday gift.
