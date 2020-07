Korryn Gaines' family wins appeal

COUNTY POLICE OFFICER FOURYEARS AGO━ GOT A BIG WIN INCOURT THIS WEEK..

A PANEL OFJUDGES FROM THE MARYLAND COURTOF SPECIAL APPEAL━ RULED THATA JUDGE IN BALTIMORE COUNTYSHOULD*NOT HAVE OVERTURNED ANEARLIER JURY VERDICT, WHICHAWARDED 3━ MILLION DOLLARS TOTHE FAMILY OF KORRYN GAINES.WMA━2 NEWSLIVE AT BALTIMORE COUNTYPOLICE HEADQUARTERS IN TOWSONWITH MORE ON THE DECISION.THIS HAS BEEN A LONG PROCESSFOR THE FAMILY OF KORRYNGAINES& AFTER SHE WAS SHOT ANDKILLED BY A BALTIMORE COUNTYPOLICE OFFICER IN HER HOMEFOUR YEARS AGO.

IN AUGUST OF2016& TWO OFFICERS ATTEMPTEDTO SERVE ARREST WARRANTS TOGAINES AND HER FIANCE AT HERAPARTMENT IN RANDALLSTOWN.WHEN THEY GOT INTO THE HOME&GAINES HAD A GUN IN HER HANDS.AFTER A SI━HOUR LONGSTANDOFF& POLICE WENT IN ANDFOUND GAINES IN THE KITCHENPOINTING THE GUN AT OFFICERS.THATRUBY FIRED HIS GUN AT HER&KILLING HER AND INJURING HERFIVE YEAR OLD SON.

A MONTHLATER& GAINESWRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT AGAINSTBALTIMORE COUNTY POLICE.

INFEBRUARY OF 2018& AFTER ATHRE━WEEK TRIAL& A JURY VOTEDIN FAVOR OF THE GAINES FAMILYAND AWARDED THEM 38 MILLIONDOLLARS IN DAMAGES.

BUT THEN AYEAR LATER& BALTIMORE COUNTYJUDGE MICKEY NORMAN OVERTURNEDTHAT DECISION& CITING THATCORPORAL RUBY HAD QUALIFIEDIMMUNITY, WHICH PROTECTS LAWENFORCEMENT FROM LIABILITYWHILE PERFORMING THEIR DUTIES.BUT NOW A SPECIAL APPEALSCOURT HAS REVERSED JUDGENORMANABUSED HIS DISCRETION TOOVERTURN THE JURYTHEREBY ALLOWING THE GAINESFAMILY TO BE AWARDED THE 38MILLION DOLLARS IN DAMAGES.LIVE IN TOWSON, MK WMA━2NEWS.