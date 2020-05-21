Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Changes to 4th of July celebration
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Changes to 4th of July celebration

Changes to 4th of July celebration

The city of Brazil is prepping for a big 4th of July celebration but taking precautions as COVID-19 continues to be a concern.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"the company" violated "indiana laws".

July 4th is right around the corner..

And the city of brazil is getting prepared for all the fun.

But... they're not moving forward without precautions in place.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us this morning live in our newsroom.

Morning live in our newsroom.

She spoke with the mayor..

And has more on what they're doing to keep the "fun" going..

While being safe.

That's right jon..

They do plan on keeping the fun in place.

But they also want to make precaution a top priority.

That's why they're adjusting the celebration.

Instead of "5" days of fun... they're shifting to a "3" day event.

That'll go on starting tomorrow... and continue through july "4th" and "5th."

And this year... you won't be seeing a carnival.

But you can expect "good food"... "live enterainment"..

And of course a "firework" display.

Mayor "wyndham" says during times of uncertaintity it's important to bring the community together.

"like i said, i think it's good and healthy for the community to have something like this but also think it's very important we want people to be comfortable with it.

" in addition to those precautions..

The mayor encourages you to watch fireworks from you car..

And wear a mask during the festivies.

Reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news





Tweets about this

kfor

KFOR Moore city officials make changes to July 4th celebration schedule https://t.co/ehVEnQPwZ7 6 hours ago

el_Pipo_

vick’s daww The celebration 4th of July is meant to bring the nation together in unity to commemorate the independence of our n… https://t.co/xJQJcwkrFp 9 hours ago

HutzlerKristin

Scuba Steve @TeamTrump How about you put out the word to have everyone go outside and bang pots and pans at the same time, time… https://t.co/KLXva0qXCF 10 hours ago

NicolaHuckerby

Nicola Huckerby RT @Coop_CollegeUK: This Saturday the 4 July sees a global celebration of #coopsday 🥳 To mark the occasion, we're hosting a FREE webinar… 14 hours ago

WonderVacation

Wonder Vacation Homes Great News about 4th July Holidays Celebration : https://t.co/I72hgdobAY 17 hours ago

MommyTat2d

Tat2d Mommy 👼🏽👦🏽👣 🌭🍔💩 RT @CityofEvanston: The City has announced facility and services changes for the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend: https://t.co/2Q… 20 hours ago

CityofEvanston

City of Evanston The City has announced facility and services changes for the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend:… https://t.co/YeXJMLPWXU 20 hours ago

Coop_CollegeUK

The Co-operative College This Saturday the 4 July sees a global celebration of #coopsday 🥳 To mark the occasion, we're hosting a FREE webi… https://t.co/RM5s5Kn5QT 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tupelo's July 4th Fireworks Celebration will go on, but with a few changes for public safety. [Video]

Tupelo's July 4th Fireworks Celebration will go on, but with a few changes for public safety.

Tupelo's annual All-American Family Picnic in the Park fireworks show will be different this year. It will be a fireworks show only; fireworks will be launched from behind Tupelo's City Hall.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Canalside will be open this summer, but with restrictions [Video]

Canalside will be open this summer, but with restrictions

Some of the notable changes include bathrooms only allowing one person at a time, all seats to be at least six feet apart, and the 4th of July Celebration canceled.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:03Published
Brazil Rotary announces changes to its annual Fourth of July celebration [Video]

Brazil Rotary announces changes to its annual Fourth of July celebration

Brazil Rotary announces changes to its annual Fourth of July celebration

Credit: WTHIPublished