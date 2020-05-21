The city of Brazil is prepping for a big 4th of July celebration but taking precautions as COVID-19 continues to be a concern.

Changes to 4th of July celebration

July 4th is right around the corner..

And the city of brazil is getting prepared for all the fun.

But... they're not moving forward without precautions in place.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us this morning live in our newsroom.

She spoke with the mayor..

And has more on what they're doing to keep the "fun" going..

While being safe.

That's right jon..

They do plan on keeping the fun in place.

But they also want to make precaution a top priority.

That's why they're adjusting the celebration.

Instead of "5" days of fun... they're shifting to a "3" day event.

That'll go on starting tomorrow... and continue through july "4th" and "5th."

And this year... you won't be seeing a carnival.

But you can expect "good food"... "live enterainment"..

And of course a "firework" display.

Mayor "wyndham" says during times of uncertaintity it's important to bring the community together.

"like i said, i think it's good and healthy for the community to have something like this but also think it's very important we want people to be comfortable with it.

" in addition to those precautions..

The mayor encourages you to watch fireworks from you car..

And wear a mask during the festivies.

Reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news