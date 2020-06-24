mcgrath after mcconnell

Global  

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Democratic senate nominee amy mcgrath has gone on the offensive after her narrow kentucky primary win.

She's now challenging senate majority leader mitch mcconnell.... in the race against him for the u.s. senate seat..

To disclose what he knows about intelligence assessments suggesting russia offered bounties for killing u.s. troops in afghanistan.

Mcgrath's attack comes a day after election results..showed that she defeated charles booker in the primary.

In a senate speech today, mcconnell warned of russian efforts to undermine u.s. interests in the middle east.



