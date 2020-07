McCall Masks

LED CITIES LIKEBOISE, EAGLE ANDMCCALL... TO CANCELFIREWORKS SHOWS.AND NOW MCCALL...WHICH HAS SEEN ITSOWN SPIKE INCASES... IS GOING ASTEP FURTHER.CITY LEADERSHOSTED ANEMERGENCYCOUNCIL SESSIONWEDNESDAY..VOTING TO REQUIREFACE MASKS IN ALLINDOOR FACILITIES INMCCALL..AND NOT WEARINGONE..

COULD LEAVEYOU WITH A 100DOLLAR FINE.THE DECISIONCOMES AS THE TOWNPREPARES TO HOSTUP TO 20-THOUSANDVISITORS FOR THEFOURTH OF JULYWEEKEND.YOU CAN SEE MOREAT THE LINK ON YOURSCREEN.FACE MASKS WILLALSO BE REQUIREDAT ALL ADA COUNTYFACILITIES..IN ORDERTO AVOID RETURNINGTO STAGE TWO.