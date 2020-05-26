Global  

Priyanka Chopra: apprendre le piano l'aide à se détendre
Priyanka Chopra: apprendre le piano l'aide à se détendre

Priyanka Chopra: apprendre le piano l'aide à se détendre

L'actrice a décidé d'apprendre le piano afin de soulager son anxiété, des leçons que lui donne généreusement son époux Nick Jonas.

