Trump Thinks Coronavirus Will ‘Disappear’
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:27s - Published
During an interview with Fox Business, President Donald Trump talked about how he thinks the coronavirus will go away even as states around the country are seeing a record number of cases each day.

