Trump Thinks Coronavirus Will ‘Disappear’

During an interview with Fox Business, President Donald Trump talked about how he thinks the coronavirus will go away even as states around the country are seeing a record number of cases each day.

Hello, everyone! Welcome to the new edition of Insider Today. Please sign up here. Insider...

Three Democratic senators – Dianne Feinstein of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bob...

President Trump said he hoped the coronavirus would "just disappear" as more than 2.5 million...