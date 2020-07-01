Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: 'No community spread in Maharashtra,' says Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
COVID-19: 'No community spread in Maharashtra,' says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

COVID-19: 'No community spread in Maharashtra,' says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed his concern over the deaths occurring in the state due to COVID-19.

He said, "We are leaving no stones unturned for the testing in Maharashtra.

As testing is done at optimum level, we are finding more number of cases.

I am not afraid of the numbers but I am concerned about the deaths that are happening." Rajesh Tope further said that there is no community spread in the state.

He said, "We cannot say that there is community spread because most of the cases that are coming positive right now also, they are from the containment zones or from the quarantine area only.

Less than 1% of people were seen positive in the total SWABS or tests which were conducted.

But we should take precautions that this does not happen."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

No community transmission of Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Health minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday ruled out community transmission of Covid-19 in...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this

NewsX

NewsX No community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope https://t.co/NurHBvvz6A 52 minutes ago

RiteshJ18

Ritesh Jaiswal रितेश जैस्वाल RT @MumbaiMirror: Most of the #COVIDー19 positive cases are of the people who are either under institutional #quarantine, #homequarantine or… 2 hours ago

dhanushyaban

Dhanushyaban Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there is no community spread in Maharashtra and a total 93,000 pa… https://t.co/wmpTQ6696w 2 hours ago

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar No community spread of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope https://t.co/Vrf7qT0LpM 3 hours ago

colaicecream

Rashmi Agrawal RT @firstpost: #Maharashtra Health Minister #RajeshTope said that there is no community spread in Maharashtra and a total 93,000 patients h… 3 hours ago

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror Most of the #COVIDー19 positive cases are of the people who are either under institutional #quarantine,… https://t.co/DRVWh9Dd03 5 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost #Maharashtra Health Minister #RajeshTope said that there is no community spread in Maharashtra and a total 93,000 p… https://t.co/UnrdDcgTVh 5 hours ago

Afternoon_Voice

Afternoon Voice Most of the cases which are coming positive are of the people who are either under institutional quarantine, home q… https://t.co/Ksx7dsJ3Dd 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Will make Rajasthan a pioneer in field of medical science: CM Gehlot [Video]

Will make Rajasthan a pioneer in field of medical science: CM Gehlot

Celebrating the National Doctor's day in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 108 medical institute buildings through video conferencing. Chief..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Mumbai hotel terror threat: Maharashtra Home minister speaks to top cops [Video]

Mumbai hotel terror threat: Maharashtra Home minister speaks to top cops

Maharashtra Home minister said that he had held discussions with senior police officers regarding threat calls to two hotels in Mumbai. Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, and Taj Lands End in Bandra had..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published
Harsh Vardhan releases handbook for FPIS of NBE [Video]

Harsh Vardhan releases handbook for FPIS of NBE

The Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released Good Clinical Practice Guidelines Handbook and Prospectus for Fellowship Programme for International Students (FPIS) of National Board of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published