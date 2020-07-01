COVID-19: 'No community spread in Maharashtra,' says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed his concern over the deaths occurring in the state due to COVID-19.

He said, "We are leaving no stones unturned for the testing in Maharashtra.

As testing is done at optimum level, we are finding more number of cases.

I am not afraid of the numbers but I am concerned about the deaths that are happening." Rajesh Tope further said that there is no community spread in the state.

He said, "We cannot say that there is community spread because most of the cases that are coming positive right now also, they are from the containment zones or from the quarantine area only.

Less than 1% of people were seen positive in the total SWABS or tests which were conducted.

But we should take precautions that this does not happen."