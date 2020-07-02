Happy Birthday, Larry David!

Happy Birthday, Larry David!

Lawrence Gene David was born July 2, 1947, and turns 73.

The comedian was born in Brooklyn, New York.

David went from stand-up to TV and worked on Fridays and Saturday Night Live.

He co-created Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld.

David made numerous cameos throughout the show.

David also won a 1993 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for 'Seinfeld.'

He went on to create and star in the HBO series, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

David received the 2010 Laurel Award for Television from the Writers Guild of America.

