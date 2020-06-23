Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Price and son Harvey to star in new documentary
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Katie Price and son Harvey to star in new documentary

Katie Price and son Harvey to star in new documentary

Katie Price will front a new personal film with her son Harvey to show what life is like with a disabled child turning 18.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Katie Price's son Harvey rushed to hospital in ambulance

KATIE Price had to call for an ambulance to rush her son to hospital when he fell ill.
The Argus - Published

Katie Price to appear before MPs during inquiry into online abuse

Katie Price will appear before MPs next Thursday to discuss the internet trolling targeted at her...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •The Argus




Tweets about this

JamieBurfoot92

𝕁𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖 𝔹𝕦𝕣𝕗𝕠𝕠𝕥 𝟡𝟚 𝒶𝓀𝒶 𝒯𝒾𝓅𝓏 RT @tonysmih2: Katie Price to star in emotional documentary about letting adult son Harvey 'go' https://t.co/uFWIWjxQ8b 7 hours ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Katie Price to star in emotional documentary about letting adult son Harvey 'go' https://t.co/g8zPlVJZMs https://t.co/52NCzcod90 14 hours ago

tonysmih2

TONY BOY SMIFFY ✞ Katie Price to star in emotional documentary about letting adult son Harvey 'go' https://t.co/uFWIWjxQ8b 14 hours ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Katie Price to star in emotional BBC documentary about letting adult son Harvey 'go' : https://t.co/xlzsCc2nhy 14 hours ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Katie Price's son Harvey is resting at home as star thanks NHS for immediate care https://t.co/qt5Z6QzdQT 2 days ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Katie Price's son Harvey is resting at home as star thanks NHS for immediate care https://t.co/qt5Z6QhCZl 2 days ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Katie Price's son rushed to hospital for 'urgent medical attention' - Katie Price's son was rushed to hospital for… https://t.co/zAkU5etD2b 3 days ago

sjboxoffice

sonjajakovljevflash RT @PaulWoodthorpe: Katie Price is trending because her disabled son Harvey is rushed to hospital, and Katie thinks the free childcare that… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Harvey Price suffered chest pains [Video]

Harvey Price suffered chest pains

Katie Price's son Harvey Price was experiencing chest pains when he was rushed to hospital earlier in the week.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Katie Price's son rushed to hospital for 'urgent medical attention' [Video]

Katie Price's son rushed to hospital for 'urgent medical attention'

Katie Price's son Harvey, 18, was rushed to hospital for "urgent medical attention" on Monday (29.06.20), but he is expected to be discharged later today.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
Katie Price admits it's taken time to be friends with Peter Andre after breakup [Video]

Katie Price admits it's taken time to be friends with Peter Andre after breakup

Katie Price admitted it's "taken bloody time" to be friends with her ex-husband Peter Andre after their breakup over a decade ago.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published