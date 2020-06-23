Katie Price and son Harvey to star in new documentary
Katie Price will front a new personal film with her son Harvey to show what life is like with a disabled child turning 18.
𝕁𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖 𝔹𝕦𝕣𝕗𝕠𝕠𝕥 𝟡𝟚 𝒶𝓀𝒶 𝒯𝒾𝓅𝓏 RT @tonysmih2: Katie Price to star in emotional documentary about letting adult son Harvey 'go' https://t.co/uFWIWjxQ8b 7 hours ago
GWP DIGITAL Katie Price to star in emotional documentary about letting adult son Harvey 'go'
https://t.co/g8zPlVJZMs https://t.co/52NCzcod90 14 hours ago
TONY BOY SMIFFY ✞ Katie Price to star in emotional documentary about letting adult son Harvey 'go' https://t.co/uFWIWjxQ8b 14 hours ago
Mirror Celeb Katie Price to star in emotional BBC documentary about letting adult son Harvey 'go' : https://t.co/xlzsCc2nhy 14 hours ago
Mirror Celeb Katie Price's son Harvey is resting at home as star thanks NHS for immediate care
https://t.co/qt5Z6QzdQT 2 days ago
Mirror Celeb Katie Price's son Harvey is resting at home as star thanks NHS for immediate care
https://t.co/qt5Z6QhCZl 2 days ago
Daily Entertainment News Katie Price's son rushed to hospital for 'urgent medical attention' - Katie Price's son was rushed to hospital for… https://t.co/zAkU5etD2b 3 days ago
sonjajakovljevflash RT @PaulWoodthorpe: Katie Price is trending because her disabled son Harvey is rushed to hospital, and Katie thinks the free childcare that… 3 days ago
Harvey Price suffered chest painsKatie Price's son Harvey Price was experiencing chest pains when he was rushed to hospital earlier in the week.
Katie Price's son rushed to hospital for 'urgent medical attention'Katie Price's son Harvey, 18, was rushed to hospital for "urgent medical attention" on Monday (29.06.20), but he is expected to be discharged later today.
Katie Price admits it's taken time to be friends with Peter Andre after breakupKatie Price admitted it's "taken bloody time" to be friends with her ex-husband Peter Andre after their breakup over a decade ago.