Court Gives Publisher Of Tell-All Book By President Trump's Niece The Go Ahead...For Now

The tell-all book that President Trump and his brother, Robert Trump have been trying to block is closer to being published.

On Wednesday, a New York court lifted the temporary restraining order against Simon & Schuster.

The decision allows the publisher to move forward with printing copies of the book and shipping them to stores.

According to HuffPost the President and his younger brother had been vehemently trying to block the publishing of the book.