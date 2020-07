Aquaman becomes Frosty the Snowman: Jason Momoa lands festive role

The 'Aquaman' actor has landed the gig voicing the titular snowman in Warner Bros.

The 'Aquaman' actor has landed the gig voicing the titular snowman in Warner Bros.

And Stampede Ventures' upcoming flick.

'Game of Thrones' actor Momoa will play a CGI version of Frosty in the CG/live-action picture.

Jon Berg said of choosing the actor for the part: And Greg Silverman added in a statement to Deadline: