Canadian gardener builds planter box that detects humidity and temperature automatically

A tech-savvy gardener from Lethbridge, Alberta has created a planter box that automatically opens when it detects rising temperatures and humidity.

Footage shows the roof of the planter lifting from the planter bed automatically when a sensor gives the signal that the temperature and humidity have gone above 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Sensors also check the moisture within the soil contributing to the automatic signal to lift the roof of the planter.

The filmer told Newsflare: "[It] opens and closes when the temperature reaches 32 degrees Celsius inside, monitors humidity and temps, checks soil moisture content and will water depending on the sensor status."