Daily Punch: Vaani Kapoor To Star Opposite Akshay Kumar In Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar’s espionage thriller Bell Bottom is ready to begin shoot and Vaani Kapoor has been roped in as the leading lady the makers announced today.

On the other hand, police investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will now have Sanjay Leela Bhansali record his statement.

