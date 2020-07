Alabama students throwing 'Covid parties' Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:42s - Published 10 minutes ago Alabama students throwing 'Covid parties' Students in Tuscaloosa Alabama are being accused of throwing parties to intentionally catch the coronavirus. A member of the local city council says the organizers of the parties are purposely inviting guests who have the virus, and giving money to the first person to contract the virus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PARTIES TO INTENTIONALLY CATCHTHE CORONAVIRUS.A MEMBER OF THE LOCAL CITYCOUNCIL SAYS THE ORGANIZERS OFTHE PARTIES ARE PURPOSELYINVITING GUESTS WHO HAVE THEVIRUS..AND THE FIRST PERSON TOCONTRACT COVID-19 -- WILL WINMONEY."WE THOUGHT THAT WAS KIND OF ARUMOR AT FIRST." BUTT TOGETHER"NOT ONLY DID THE DOCTORSOFFICES HELP CONFIRM IT, BUTTHE STATE CONFIRMED THEY ALSOHAD THE SAME INFORMATION."IT IS UNCLEAR IF ANYONE HASBEEN INFECTED AT THESE PARTIES.THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA INTUSCALOOSA IS REOPENING CAMPUSTO STUDENTS FOR IN-PERSONCLASSES THIS FALL.OFFICIALS HAVE NOT SAID IF THESTUDENTS HOSTING AND ATTENDINGTHESE PARTIES ARE ENROLLED ATTHE SCHOOL.THI



Related news from verified sources Tuscaloosa students throwing dangerous 'COVID parties,' city councilor warns College students in Alabama who contracted the coronavirus have been attending COVID-19 parties over...

FOXNews.com - Published 12 hours ago







Tweets about this Ian Rest of the world : cautiously trying to reopen the economy while taking precautionary mesures to not have a resurg… https://t.co/DL5fH5Fexu 8 seconds ago David H Feldman At my university, and at any sensible institution, I suspect this behavior will be an instant expulsion event for a… https://t.co/97zeK7Y4eZ 13 seconds ago Walker Alabama college students are throwing 'COVID parties' where they invite infected people and gamble on who gets sick… https://t.co/WfKuJ69nrI 23 seconds ago Terry Mays RT @thomaskaine5: Are they nuts or just trump supporters? Alabama college students are throwing #RepublicansVirus parties, where they invit… 32 seconds ago Liz 🇵🇷🇩🇴🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️🏁⚓️😷💋🌊 Alabama students throwing 'COVID parties' to see who gets infected: Officials - ABC News https://t.co/CxMhOFxkaC 38 seconds ago bitchesisdevious RT @ABC: Tuscaloosa students diagnosed with COVID-19 have been attending parties as part of a disturbing contest to see who can catch the v… 42 seconds ago 088michele No wonder.most canadians do not want our border opened to US..even now to many coming across..to say its closed its… https://t.co/EnVCkY1BKr 43 seconds ago Alicia RT @JeffreyGuterman: Students in Tuscaloosa, Alabama who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have been attending parties in the city and surr… 58 seconds ago