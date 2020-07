Mount Rushmore fireworks show concerns Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published 2 minutes ago Mount Rushmore fireworks show concerns For the first time in a decade, Mount Rushmore will host a fireworks show. The national park service banned them in 2010 due to wildlife concerns, now, the concern is for a large crowd to draw. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NOW THE CONCERN IS FOR THELARGE CROWD THE SHOW WILL DRAW.WEARING A FACE MASK WILL BEOPTIONAL - AND SOCIALDISTANCING WILL NOT BEENFORCED.THE FIREWORKS ARE ALSO EXPECTEDTO SPARK PROTESTS AMONG NATIVEAMERICANS.THEY SAY DOING THE SHOW WITHOUTTHEIR PERMISSION BREAKS ATREATY FROM 1868.WE'R







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore



President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration includes fireworks over Mount Rushmore. According to the HuffPost, the last time the landmark held fireworks was in 2009. In the past, the National.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago