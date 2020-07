President Trump Plans Huge July 4th Fireworks Show Despite DC's Concerns Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:40s - Published 6 minutes ago President Trump Plans Huge July 4th Fireworks Show Despite DC's Concerns President Donald Trump's July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them — but despite health concerns from D.C.'s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear them. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Gaby rose You know, it almost seems as if the “president” is trying to kill off as many Americans as possible before his inca… https://t.co/BHfTG39FV8 27 seconds ago The Goshen News President Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks dis… https://t.co/o7W4k5hKWN 11 minutes ago #GodT RT @ABC12WJRT: President Trump is planning a BIG Fourth of July party 🇺🇸 https://t.co/XdqMnGimVD 31 minutes ago shon gables cbs46 President Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC's concerns. https://t.co/L6upzCIzoR 53 minutes ago cEF309 RT @cbs46: President Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC's concerns https://t.co/nAMeD5fDxQ https://t.co/VO7KzaHlKh 1 hour ago CBS46 President Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC's concerns https://t.co/nAMeD5fDxQ https://t.co/VO7KzaHlKh 1 hour ago Air1 News President Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks dis… https://t.co/fTYgly7Grf 1 hour ago Journey of a ♊ RT @wjz: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who doesn't have the right to shut down the holiday spectacle because it's on federal land, warned the fed… 2 hours ago