Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, TSLA
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:06s - Published
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%.

Year to date, Tesla registers a 188.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Facebook, trading down 1.1%.

Facebook is showing a gain of 14.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are BioMarin Pharmaceutical, trading down 1.0%, and Liberty Global, trading up 6.1% on the day.





