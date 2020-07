Crews are removing boat docks at the riverfront in Henderson because of the rising Ohio River.

Heavy rainfall over the past four days is pushing the river level up.

Crews will re- install the boat docks -- as soon as possible --- but likely not before the 4th of july.

Crews are also -- asking boaters to exercise care -- when using any of the city's boat ramps the