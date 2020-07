Face coverings to be mandatory for shoppers in Scotland Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published 11 minutes ago Face coverings to be mandatory for shoppers in Scotland Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops in Scotland from July 10, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.During the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon also announced that the two-metre social distancing rule can be reduced in the hospitality and retail sectors and on public transport at that time. 0

