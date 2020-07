America sees record re-hiring surge in June Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published 4 minutes ago America sees record re-hiring surge in June A record 4.8 million Americans were put back to work in June but weekly jobless claims remain elevated as a new spike in COVID-19 cases likely sparked another wave of layoffs. Conway G. Gittens reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this