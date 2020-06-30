Global  

China adamant about enforcing Hong Kong security law
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published
As international criticism grows over new measures threatening Hong Kong's autonomy, Beijing warns others to stay out of its affairs.

Hundreds Arrested After China Enacts Hong Kong Security Law

Beijing quickly used a new national security law against Hong Kong protesters; more than 300 were...
NPR - Published

China's crackdown: Hong Kong security law takes aim at protesters' actions

China's crackdown: Hong Kong security law takes aim at protesters' actions China approved a contentious national security law for Hong Kong that takes direct aim at some of the...
New Zealand Herald - Published

China's new Hong Kong security law would impose life sentences on anyone guilty of these charges

Anyone in Hong Kong found guilty of secession, subversion or terrorism will now be sentenced to...
FOXNews.com - Published



Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law [Video]

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law

Critics say the new law ends freedoms that were guaranteed for half a century when British rule ended in 1997.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law [Video]

Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law

The new law, which gives Beijing the power to crack down on separatism, collusion and various other political crimes, was passed on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:00Published
U.S. House passes China sanctions bill [Video]

U.S. House passes China sanctions bill

[NFA] The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday (July 1) passed a bill with unanimous consent taking aim at China's new national security law for Hong Kong. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published