China adamant about enforcing Hong Kong security law
As international criticism grows over new measures threatening Hong Kong's autonomy, Beijing warns others to stay out of its affairs.
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security lawCritics say the new law ends freedoms that were guaranteed for half a century when British rule ended in 1997.
Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security LawThe new law, which gives Beijing the power to crack down on separatism, collusion and various other political crimes, was passed on Tuesday.
U.S. House passes China sanctions bill[NFA] The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday (July 1) passed a bill with unanimous consent taking aim at China's new national security law for Hong Kong. Gloria Tso reports.