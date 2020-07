YouTuber RodStormTV tests the durability of 1,000 meters of packing tape in the flashiest manner possible, blowing his DIY creation into pieces using a Cobra 8 firecracker.

He performs the stress test in a forest in Latvia, by wrapping 1,000 meters of packing tape into a ball, before blasting it, causing grey clouds of smoke to erupt.