Zuckerberg Could Care Less About Facebook Boycott; NBA 2K21 Announced | Digital Trends Live 7.2.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 3 minutes ago Zuckerberg Could Care Less About Facebook Boycott; NBA 2K21 Announced | Digital Trends Live 7.2.20 On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined on the show today by Allison Schermerhorn, Showrunner for HBO Max's docureality series 'Happily Ever Avatar' where couples find love through video games; Gaming Editor Lisa Marie Segarra covers the launch of NBA 2K21 and X Box Summer Game Fest; The Digital Trends Live premiere of Robots Everywhere - with the first episode covering a robot talent agency; Rick Marshall is on for Reel News discussing what movies and TV shows you should be streaming this weekend and some entertainment news: Beavis and Butthead are coming back!; In the news: Images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are leaked, which confirmed some of the tech rumors; Apple is reclosing another 30 stores across the country as coronavirus cases spike; PlayStation joins the Facebook ad boycott and Zuckerberg tells employees that it won't matter and they won't change; The Dark Sky weather app is gone from the Google Play store. 0

