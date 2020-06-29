Firefighters in southern China rescued four passengers after their car got trapped in a flooded river.

Firefighters in southern China rescue passengers after their car became trapped in flooded river

The video, filmed in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province on June 26, shows four people and their car trapped in the middle of a flooded river.

A fireman in a life jacket and tied by safety ropes went across the river to approach the trapped people.

After putting the life jackets and safety ropes onto the trapped people, they held the rope to cross the flooded river and reached the shore safely one-by-one.

According to reports, the four people drove to travel but got trapped in the flooded river after an upstream dam discharged floodwater.

After 40 minutes, all trapped people were rescued.

The video was provided by local media with permission.