Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Firefighters in southern China rescue passengers after their car became trapped in flooded river
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Firefighters in southern China rescue passengers after their car became trapped in flooded river

Firefighters in southern China rescue passengers after their car became trapped in flooded river

Firefighters in southern China rescued four passengers after their car got trapped in a flooded river.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Firefighters in southern China rescued four passengers after their car got trapped in a flooded river.

The video, filmed in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province on June 26, shows four people and their car trapped in the middle of a flooded river.

A fireman in a life jacket and tied by safety ropes went across the river to approach the trapped people.

After putting the life jackets and safety ropes onto the trapped people, they held the rope to cross the flooded river and reached the shore safely one-by-one.

According to reports, the four people drove to travel but got trapped in the flooded river after an upstream dam discharged floodwater.

After 40 minutes, all trapped people were rescued.

The video was provided by local media with permission.





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Firefighters rescue motorist after his vehicle gets trapped on flooded road in China [Video]

Firefighters rescue motorist after his vehicle gets trapped on flooded road in China

Firefighters rescued a motorist after his SUV got trapped on a flooded road in southern China. The video, filmed in the city of Guigang in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on June 26, shows an SUV..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published
Chinese firefighters rescue residents trapped in flooded buildings after rainstorm [Video]

Chinese firefighters rescue residents trapped in flooded buildings after rainstorm

Firemen in central China rescued residents trapped in flooded building after a rainstorm.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
Chinese motorist rescues passengers trapped in burning minibus by kicking open windscreen [Video]

Chinese motorist rescues passengers trapped in burning minibus by kicking open windscreen

A heroic man kicked the front windscreen open to rescue three people trapped in a minibus after it tipped over and burst into flames in southern China. The CCTV video, shot in the city of Chongqing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published