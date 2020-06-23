Over 50,000 New US Coronavirus Cases Reported in a Single Day

Over 50,000 New US Coronavirus Cases Reported in a Single Day According to Johns Hopkins University, 50,203 coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. on Wednesday.

To put those numbers into perspective, in the early days of the pandemic, it took more than two months to reach the 50,000 mark in the U.S. The previous record of cases reported in a single day occurred on June 26.

On that day, there were 45,255 cases.

On Wednesday, five states reported a record number of cases: CA, AZ, NC, TX and TN.

Reopening of businesses in many of the states has been rolled back or halted.

Gavin Newsom, CA Governor, via CNN The record number of cases comes as states are prepping for Fourth of July celebrations.

Infectious disease experts refer to the holiday as "the perfect storm." Dr. Ricardo Franco, University of Alabama