Pat Kondelis On Showtime Docu-Series "Outcry" Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 06:39s - Published 3 days ago Pat Kondelis On Showtime Docu-Series "Outcry" The director talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the new Showtime docu-series "Outcry" about a former high school football player named Greg Kelley, who went to prison for sexual assault of a minor and had the charge overturrned. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend