Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested In Bradford, New Hampshire
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested In Bradford, New Hampshire
WBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.
Feds arrest Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday morning as part...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Independent


Ghislaine Maxwell arrested over charges linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell arrested over charges linked to Jeffrey Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of procuring young girls for him, will appear in a federal court...
Tamworth Herald - Published

The ‘Lady of the House’ Who Was Long Entangled With Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell’s yearslong involvement with Mr. Epstein, who faces charges of sex trafficking...
NYTimes.com - Published



Epstein’s Top Confidante Arrested [Video]

Epstein’s Top Confidante Arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime friend of Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:55Published
Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, confidant to late-billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein , has been arrested by the FBI. NBC News and Newsmax reports she's under arrest in New Hampshire. The network says the FBI..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell – a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein – has been arrested, according to the FBI.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published