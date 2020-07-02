|
Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested In Bradford, New Hampshire
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:28s - Published
WBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday morning as part...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •Independent
Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of procuring young girls for him, will appear in a federal court...
Tamworth Herald - Published
Ghislaine Maxwell’s yearslong involvement with Mr. Epstein, who faces charges of sex trafficking...
NYTimes.com - Published
Epstein’s Top Confidante Arrested
Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime friend of Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:55Published
Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested
Ghislaine Maxwell, confidant to late-billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein , has been arrested by the FBI.
NBC News and Newsmax reports she's under arrest in New Hampshire.
The network says the FBI..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested
Ghislaine Maxwell – a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein – has been arrested, according to the FBI.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
